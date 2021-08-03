Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, WI

Bodies of father, daughter recovered from Adams County lake

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEUuh_0bGIl0VA00

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — The bodies of a father and daughter have been recovered from an Adams County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two missing boaters at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A diving crew recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Andrew Nett and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, on Monday.

Adams County sheriff’s officials say several children were struggling to swim in the water when Andrew Nett jumped in to help. Nett’s daughter was also in the water. Bystanders pulled the other children out of the water, but the father and daughter did not resurface.

The lake is about 100 miles north of Madison.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County, WI
Government
Adams County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petenwell Lake#Diving#Strongs Prairie#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Rapids, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Police: Child abduction prompted Amber Alert

Police say the Amber Alert this week seeking a 2-month-old boy was issued after the child was abducted. Haley Pelot, 28, and Nicholas Hope, 36, are accused of abducting Dorian Giesen. Pelot is the baby’s mother but does not have custody of the child. Authorities say the pair spray painted...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 6, 2021

Richard W. Kloppenburg, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He was born July 17, 1938, in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Frederick Kloppenburg and Marianna Weinert Kloppenburg. He attended Holy Name Catholic School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1956. Immediately after high school, Richard enlisted...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau man drowns in Wisconsin River

The body of a 63-year-old Wausau man missing since Thursday was recovered early Sunday from the Wisconsin River, several miles from where his boat capsized, officials said. The search began just before 3 p.m. on Thursday when deputies were dispatched to a stretch of the Wisconsin River near the County Road WW bridge for a report of a capsized boat. Officials say the man was fishing when his boat capsized. He did not resurface.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of assaulting 7-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Wausau man accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl and offering her $25 to keep quiet is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, after an initial appearance this week in Marathon County Circuit Court. Matthew J. Weiler faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

DNA match used to ID remains of missing Wisconsin woman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators have used a DNA match to identify the remains of a missing Wisconsin woman, more than two weeks after confirming that another set of remains was the dismembered body of her husband, the sheriff said Friday. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said authorities have now...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Search resumes for missing boater near Wausau

Crews will resume their search Saturday for a missing boater who capsized his boat Thursday on the Wisconsin River north of Wausau. The 63-year-old Wausau man was last seen fishing outside the village of Maine. His boat was discovered south of the Brokaw Bridge. No additional information has been released.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man convicted of 8th OWI

A Wausau-area man who was arrested after a reckless driving complaint was convicted this week of his eighth drunken driving charge. Dale L. Kline, 68, is jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces between three and 12 1/2 years in the Wisconsin Prison System when he is sentenced in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Ringle, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau-area woman convicted in mother’s death in elder abuse case

A 50-year-old Ringle woman was convicted Friday in connection with the death of her 78-year-old mother, whose emaciated body was discovered with multiple serious wounds and significant signs of chronic neglect. Mary E. Tessmer was charged Nov. 19, 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court of intentionally subjecting an individual at...
TrafficPosted by
WausauPilot

WisDOT: North Central Region construction update for July 30

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy