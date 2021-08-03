Cancel
Rochester, MN

Update: Man arrested as five-hour standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel ends with no injuries

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast. Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Tuesday morning that 39-year-old Nathan Titus was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. Titus' last known address was in Lake City, but Moilanen said the man has history in other counties in Southern Minnesota. He had not officially been charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

