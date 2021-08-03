Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Franklin County Gold -- The Chambersburg Peach!

SFGate
 5 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy Franklin County’s 100-year-old sweet, golden treasure, Chambersburg Peaches! Near and far, Chambersburg is known for delectable, juicy peaches found in many orchards in and around the South-Central Pennsylvania county. What makes these peaches so desirable? Franklin County has the rich soil and ideal climate for these sought-after peaches, such as the Redhaven peach, often compared to the Georgia peach. Other well-loved peaches that are in peak harvest through Labor Day are the Donut Peach, White Peach, Cresthaven, Sunhigh, and Baby Gold with freestone, cling-free and clingstone varieties.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Georgia Peach#Chambersburg Peaches#Chambersburg#Prweb#Sunhigh#Orchard Fruit Market#Franklin County Pa#The Mason Dixon Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateWSLS

Holy cow! Franklin County dairy farmer wins $2M in Virginia Lottery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va, – Kenneth Trusty, a Franklin County dairy farmer, bought a “Money” scratch-off ticket at 40 West Food Fair on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount not expecting anything,. To his surprise, he won a whopping $2 million. “I feel awesome!” Trusty told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s going to...
Franklin County, VTWCAX

Franklin County Field Days has Record Year

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Today was the final day of the Franklin County Field Days. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney went to Highgate to check it out. “Oh yeah we like seeing the animals -- what was your favorite animal we got to see? The cows. Yeah, we like the cows right, said Karl Daberer, who attended the fair.
Malone, NYWCAX

Franklin County Fair returns Friday

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Fair kicks off Friday in Malone and free shots are part of the regular fair fun this year. Alongside the usual funnel cake and rides, free COVID vaccinations are being offered to people ages 12 and up. The Franklin County Public Health and...
Franklin County, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Franklin County deed transfers: July 4-10, 2021

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 4-10, 2021, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Betsy Smith (estate) to Michael Roberts, parcel in Chambersburg, $130,000. Jose Castro Garcia to Karen McLeod, Mountain Shadow Circle, Greene Township, $205,000. Gladys Butts to Scott Taylor, parcel in...
Franklin County, PAWGAL

Franklin County COVID-19 back to school plans

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Below you'll find a list of all the school districts in Franklin County along with their COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year. For districts that do not yet have a plan, we've provided a link to the district website, which you can check for updates.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Indoor mask advisory issued for Columbus and Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health leaders throughout central Ohio have issued an indoor mask advisory for Columbus and Franklin County. At a news conference Thursday morning, health officials said they are issuing the advisory due to the worsening number of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant and vaccination hesitation. The advisory...
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Franklin County Historical Museum looking for new home

After two years at 209 E. Main St. in Union, the Franklin County Historical Society is looking for a new home. “We’ve been blessed to have this location for two years,” historical society President Lynn Wagner said. “It’s been a great location.”. Wednesday, Aug. 4, will be the final day...
Franklin County, OHNBC4 Columbus

The most expensive homes sold in July in Franklin and Delaware counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive house sold in Franklin County last month is an 18-room mansion with a wraparound driveway that went for more than $2.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the auditor’s offices of Franklin and Delaware counties and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.
Franklin County, VTSt. Albans Messenger

4 things to do this week in Franklin County

Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week. Details: Come to this free barbecue hosted by the St. Albans Police Department that will be raising money for Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center and Voices against Violence. There will be a bouncy house and free music as well.
Jefferson County, ILKFVS12

Increased COVID-19 risk in Franklin and Williamson Counties

New EMA headquarters under construction in Jefferson County, Ill. New EMA headquarters are under construction in Jefferson County, Ill. Murder investigation underway in Hickman County, Ky. Updated: 17 hours ago. A murder investigation is underway in Hickman County, Kentucky. Dexter, Mo. sign wars. Updated: 17 hours ago. Some Dexter, Mo....
Franklin County, VAwfirnews.com

Help sought in finding missing Franklin County teen

NEWS RELEASE: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Eathan Paul Freeman, 16years old of Rocky Mount was reported missing by a family member on July 26th, 2021. He was last seen in the area of Poplar Hollow Lane in Wirtz. Freeman is approximately 6ft tall and weighs 148lbs, and was last seen wearing black joggers, a black shirt and red Nike Air Max sneakers. Freeman may be accompanied by another missing juvenile out of the Town of Rocky Mount, 17-year-old Richard Hernandez (no photo available). Both juveniles have connections throughout Franklin County, as well as the Portsmouth, Virginia area. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eathan Freeman or Richard Hernandez, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Masks now required to enter Franklin County Courthouse

Franklin County's circuit and district court judges have issued a new policy requiring all people entering the Franklin County Courthouse to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times. Judges may impose additional measures such as social distancing and may limit the number of people permitted...
Berkeley County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention and Visitors Bureau discuss progress

MARTINSBURG — At the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors meeting on Wednesday, the board reviewed progress and discussed possible grant opportunities. “Hotel stays are going up, visitors are coming in, people are coming in to have meetings again,” Mark Jordan, executive director of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County...
Franklin County, MESun-Journal

Pandemic brings travelers to Franklin County

REGION — Tourism took a hit across America in its more populated areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. New York City, for example, saw 43.7 million fewer visitors in 2020 — two-thirds less than usual. Overall, Maine tourism “dropped by about 27 percent” in 2020. This narrative does not stand true in Franklin County, however. The county saw an influx of visitors in 2020, according to the Maine Office of Tourism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy