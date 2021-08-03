Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Franklin County Gold -- The Chambersburg Peach!

NEWS RELEASE: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Eathan Paul Freeman, 16years old of Rocky Mount was reported missing by a family member on July 26th, 2021. He was last seen in the area of Poplar Hollow Lane in Wirtz. Freeman is approximately 6ft tall and weighs 148lbs, and was last seen wearing black joggers, a black shirt and red Nike Air Max sneakers. Freeman may be accompanied by another missing juvenile out of the Town of Rocky Mount, 17-year-old Richard Hernandez (no photo available). Both juveniles have connections throughout Franklin County, as well as the Portsmouth, Virginia area. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eathan Freeman or Richard Hernandez, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.