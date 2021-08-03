Westlake Chemical reports $522 million profit in second quarter

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced plans for one of its subsidiaries to acquire the parent company of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm. Based in Marietta, Ohio, Dimex produces a variety of consumer products made from post-industrial-recycled (PIR) polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) materials, and has annualized sales of approximately $100 million. These consumer products include landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and is expected to close during the second half of 2021.