Westlake Chemical reports $522 million profit in second quarter
Houston chemical manufacturer Westlake Chemical said Tuesday it made a record profit in the second quarter as the industry rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it made $522 million profit in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a $15 million profit in the pandemic-depressed period a year earlier. Revenue rose 67 percent to $2.9 billion in the period from $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020.www.houstonchronicle.com
