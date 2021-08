New Orleans Saints news broke this week that star WR Michael Thomas is recovering from ankle surgery and could miss the first 4 weeks of the season. The Saints now are looking for NFL Free Agent wide receivers to fill the void Thomas will leave behind. New Orleans is hosting a few WR for a visit this week and one of the players mentioned was 9-year veteran Chris Hogan. Last season Hogan played with the New York Jets after previously playing with the Panthers, Patriots & Bills. Could the Saints sign the 33 year old veteran? RC Maxfield from Chat Sports is here to break down the latest Saints rumors and news.