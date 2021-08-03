Local real estate investment firm acquires Charlotte apartments for nearly $100M
With its latest acquisition, a local real estate investment firm has broken its 2020 transaction record just seven months into the year. The Connor Group, a Miami Township-based company, recently acquired a Charlotte, North Carolina apartment complex called Elizabeth Station — formerly known as "Venue." The nearly $100 million transaction marks the third time in less than a year The Connor Group has expanded its presence in the Charlotte market.www.bizjournals.com
