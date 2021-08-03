Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State To Require Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination

By Nick Evans
WOUB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — Ohio State will require masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. In an email to the campus community on Monday afternoon, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson announced effectively immediately all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status when on any campus or in OSU medical facilities. The mask mandate will stay on until further notice.

woub.org

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Mask#Wosu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 6

Community Policy