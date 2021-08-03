Ohio State To Require Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — Ohio State will require masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. In an email to the campus community on Monday afternoon, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson announced effectively immediately all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status when on any campus or in OSU medical facilities. The mask mandate will stay on until further notice.woub.org
