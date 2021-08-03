Intel DG2 Xe-HPG Discrete GPU Appears Online With 2.2GHz Clock And 128 EUs

Looking for a laptop is not easy. There are so many different brands and configurations. You have to figure out a budget and decide if you're going for a beefy gaming laptop, something for work, a Chromebook or the Windows 10 equivalent, or a MacBook for something more productive. And then you have to decide the specifications you want. Do you strictly want a laptop or something more like a 2-in-1 with a removable keyboard? Integrated graphics or a discrete graphics card? A screen that's 13 inches or something larger? And you have to decide all of that then find one that fits your budget.