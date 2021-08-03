Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Extending Byron Buxton is an investment worth the risk

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBcLD_0bGIhw1r00
Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton couldn't agree on a contract extension. With the star outfielder set to hit free agency after the 2022 season, there's a good chance Buxton could be traded this winter, kicking off another rebuild.

It's understandable if the Twins are hesitant to pay up due to Buxton's injury history but it's a gamble they've taken in the past. If the Twins are to rebound quickly from a disastrous 2021 season, signing Buxton could be the key to the turnaround in 2022.

Recent history shows the Twins aren't afraid to take a gamble when paying their players. Prior to the 2019 season, the Twins signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal worth $14 million.

Cruz's deal looks great in hindsight as he transformed the Twins into the Bomba Squad but it also had its share of risk.

At 38 years old, there was chance that Cruz wouldn't be the same player that hit 37 or more home runs in five straight seasons before coming to Minnesota.

The Twins took a similar gamble the following offseason when they signed Josh Donaldson. Giving a 34-year-old infielder with a lengthy history of calf injuries a long-term deal didn't seem like a solid investment but the Twins did it anyway to secure their championship window.

Like most moves, the Donaldson and Cruz contracts were a 50/50 proposition due to their advancing ages, but ones that pale in comparison to Buxton.

Buxton is a 27-year-old outfielder who is just starting to figure it out at the plate. In his last 150 games, Buxton is hitting .280/.319/.578 with 32 homers, 90 RBI, and 21 stolen bases.

While that stretch has taken place over the course of three seasons, it's more than Cruz or Donaldson have done before getting their big contracts and one that is worthy of the risk.

In fact, it's the same situation that played out with Joe Mauer..

Mauer missed the first month of the 2009 season with a back injury but returned with a vengeance. In 138 games, Mauer hit .365/.444/.587 with a career-high 28 homers to lead the Twins to a division title and win the American League MVP Award.

That led to an eight-year, $182 million contract that was the largest in Twins history. At 27 years old, signing the homegrown superstar was a no-brainer but again, it came with plenty of risk.

Playing one of the most demanding positions on the field, Mauer suited up at catcher an average of 115 times per season from 2005-2009 including a whopping 138 games in 2008.

Like other high-usage catchers such as Jason Kendall and Ivan Rodriguez, Mauer experienced a steep rash of injuries that made him one of the most polarizing Twins of all time.

The fear that Buxton would suddenly develop bilateral leg weakness when signing a contract should be a concern but the risk of signing that contract wouldn't be as severe.

Looking at last season's free-agent market, the biggest contract for an outfielder was George Springer's six-year, $150 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. It's likely Buxton would like that type of money but his injury history might make it harder to achieve.

Even if the Twins were to settle in a middle ground, it's not as big of a risk because of where Buxton is at in his career. The Twins wouldn't be signing a player in a high-risk situation and if Buxton stays healthy, he would be an MVP candidate on a team that is suddenly loaded with young talent.

If the Twins don't want to embark on another rebuilding project, signing Buxton makes a ton of sense. Even if the Twins are leery of his injury history, Buxton is a player that is worth the risk.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
George Springer
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Jason Kendall
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#The Bomba Squad#The Toronto Blue Jays#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBRealGM

Byron Buxton Wants To Remain With Twins

Byron Buxton says he wants to remain with the Minnesota Twins despite the lack of a long-term contract. Buxton says that negotiations on an extension were still open, even though his agent rejected the latest offer from the team last week. "Everybody knows I want to be here. It's just...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Byron Buxton and Twins fail to land on deal with trade deadline approaching

The fracture in Byron Buxton's left hand is gradually disappearing. The gap between Buxton and the Twins on a long-term contract isn't so easily healed. The Platinum Glove center fielder rejected a contract offer from the Twins this weekend, a major league source confirmed Sunday, and the team turned down a counteroffer from Buxton's agent, leaving further negotiations for this winter.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Byron Buxton

Speed. Power. Contact. Arm strength. Defense. For years, these five skills, known as the “five tools,” have remained the primary criteria that scouts have used to discuss baseball players. To be a successful baseball player, you must possess multiple tools — for example, Gary Sánchez checks off the boxes for power (91st percentile in barrel percentage) and arm strength (his pop time to second base is tied for fourth-best in baseball), while DJ LeMahieu is known primarily for his contact and defense. Players who rank among the top rankings in three or four tools, like Aaron Judge — who combines arguably the best power bat in baseball with elite defensive ability, fantastic arm strength, and above-average speed — tend to be perennial All-Stars, the types of franchise players that every team looks to build around.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Should the Fish Trade for Byron Buxton Right Now?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Cincinnati Reds on June 21, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) As the clock begins to tick closer toward the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the Miami Marlins...
MLBPioneer Press

Byron Buxton reiterates desire to stay with Twins after extension talks break down

Byron Buxton has said repeatedly that he would like to stay in Minnesota. The Twins would also like their homegrown star center fielder to stay put. But despite the shared desire, the Twins and Buxton were recently unable to reach an agreement on an extension that would have paid him approximately $80 million guaranteed over the course of seven years with the potential for that number to grow much higher.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Is Jose Berrios, Not Byron Buxton, Twins Star Red Sox Should Target?

The Minnesota Twins will likely take calls from front offices across baseball this week, and it wouldn’t be surprising for a “617” area code to show up on Derek Falvey’s caller ID. The small-market Twins are having a disappointing season, 16 games below .500 entering play Monday and 17.5 games...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Twins paid Josh Donaldson. What should that mean for Byron Buxton?

Negotiations between the Twins and Byron Buxton on a contact extension are at an impasse, our Phil Miller reports, with Buxton's side rejecting a Twins offer and the Twins rejecting a counter-offer. That there are at least offers changing hands represents some level of hope that something will get done,...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mariners going after Whit Merrifield; Byron Buxton, Twins can't agree to extension

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With less than a week to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. The Mariners defeated the Athletics on Sunday, shrinking the gap between the two in the race for the second AL wild card spot to 1 ½ games. It appears the Mariners are intent on ending the longest playoff drought in the majors, as they're "making a push" to acquire Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Byron Buxton Trade Talks Intensifying, Mets Talking to Twins

With the Minnesota Twins deciding to sell, Jon Morosi reports that trade talks for Byron Buxton have “intensified.” While there are multiple teams involved in talks for Buxton, there is no deal that is currently close. The Mets are rumored to be one of the teams in the running for the Twins’ star centerfielder.
MLBTwinkie Town

Not paying Byron Buxton really isn’t such a bad thing

I know, I know. I’m the same guy that said the Twins should back a Brinks truck up to Jose Berrios’ front door. I see Berrios and Buxton as two very, very different cases though. One of them is Mr. Reliability, and the other is, well, kind of the opposite. As the stock broker ads like to tell us past performance does not guarantee future results but it can certainly be instructive here.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Interest in Twins CF Byron Buxton picking up

The Twins already traded Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios, and they’re surely not done for the day, with several other players to shop to contending clubs. Center fielder Byron Buxton’s market has picked up steam since Thursday night, tweets Dan Hayes of The Athletic, although it’s no sure thing he’ll be moved just yet. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets that the Phillies “love” Buxton and are one six or seven teams inquiring with the Twins.
MLBMySanAntonio

Twins rookie starter Griffin Jax silences Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Griffin Jax is making the most of his opportunity to start in the majors, and highlighted his skills Thursday night by stifling one of baseball's toughest lineups. The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (45-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-51, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -215, Twins +182; over/under is 9 1/2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy