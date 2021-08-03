The county is ‘On the Go’ at 2021 Dakota County Fair
Dakota County’s transportation services will be featured in the Government Building at this year’s Dakota County Fair Aug. 9–15 in Farmington. The county’s “On the Go” theme will highlight construction equipment, road safety and more. Adults and children alike will be able to interact with hands-on exhibits and receive prizes while learning about road construction, winter driving safety and the county vehicles used to get our work done for residents and motorists.www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
Comments / 0