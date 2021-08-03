The county is ‘On the Go’ at 2021 Dakota County Fair

(SANILAC COUNTY) – The Big Rock Midway has set up their rides and other attractions and completed their safety test and as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, are set to open to an anxious crowd. Another large crowd gathered at the fair Tuesday to take in the swine show, horse show and other judging while keeping an eye on signs of the midway opening. The always popular fair food vendors had their grills fire up, candle apples made and cotton candy swirling around as customers lined up for their first taste of the treats. An afternoon rainstorm Monday and more overnight rain made for a wet fairgrounds but didn’t dampen the spirit of those in attendance. Beef, goats and horses will be judged Wednesday while more cattle will hit the show ring on Thursday. Friday, the 4-H Livestock Sale will take place with small animals selling first and the other livestock, beginning with swine – set to go to auction around 9:30 a.m. or so.