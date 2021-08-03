Cancel
The county is ‘On the Go’ at 2021 Dakota County Fair

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota County’s transportation services will be featured in the Government Building at this year’s Dakota County Fair Aug. 9–15 in Farmington. The county’s “On the Go” theme will highlight construction equipment, road safety and more. Adults and children alike will be able to interact with hands-on exhibits and receive prizes while learning about road construction, winter driving safety and the county vehicles used to get our work done for residents and motorists.

