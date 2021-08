Implications for using checkpoint inhibitors as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma based on clinical trial data. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: This is very helpful for the audience. To summarize what you said, in patients who have localized muscle-invasive bladder cancer, when the cancer is amenable to curative intent therapy, we tend to offer these patients neoadjuvant, preoperative, presurgical cisplatin-based chemotherapy. We use dose-dense MVAC [methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, cisplatin] or gemcitabine and cisplatin for usually 4 cycles if there are no positive nodes on imaging. These patients can undergo a radical cystectomy and a pelvic lymph node dissection with urinary diversion afterward.