Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, MD

Hughesville Man Dies in Clinton Single-Vehicle Crash

By Prince George's County Police Department
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xdx0_0bGIgUKa00

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash involving a moped Saturday afternoon. The deceased driver is 52-year-old John Mullikin of Hughesville .

On July 31, 2021, at approximately 3:05 pm, patrol officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Floral Park Road in Clinton for a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mullikin was heading eastbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his moped went off the roadway and into an embankment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0034526.

The post Hughesville Man Dies in Clinton Single-Vehicle Crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 4

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Hughesville, MD
City
Clinton, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Smartphone App#Traffic Accident#The Apple Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Huntingtown

Huntingtown, MD- On August 5, 2021, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the 7 Eleven, located at 3855 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, MD for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed the above-pictured subject produced a black handgun and demanded money from the registers. […] The post Calvert Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Huntingtown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Annapolis, Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— The Coast Guard has suspended its search, Wednesday, for a man reported missing after falling into the water from a sailboat near Annapolis. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial notification through VHF Channel 16 from the captain of a good Samaritan vessel that three people had reportedly fallen into the water from a sailboat.
Charlotte Hall, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two Killed After Drive Speeds through Red-Light in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE July 31, 2021: On July 30, 2021, at approximately 11:08 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, at the intersection of Golden Beach Road, in Charlotte Hall. Deputies arrived on the scene and located one vehicle engulfed in flames, with at least one occupant inside the vehicle. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Comments / 4

Community Policy