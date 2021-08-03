Cancel
Tail snips offer clues to saving tiny lizards in Sri Lanka

By Andrea Godinez-U. Washington
 3 days ago

New research suggests how to conserve rough-nosed horned lizards, which live only in Sri Lankan rainforests. Characterized by the prominent horn in males, rough-nosed horned lizards (Ceratophora aspera) live in moist, humid microhabitats in rainforests and palm groves. These lizards are a good example of the consequences of rainforest habitat destruction, climate change, and the pet trade, as they are found throughout the lowland rainforests of Southwestern Sri Lanka.

