Lunchbox Acquires Online Marketplace Platform Spread

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunchbox, the next-gen online ordering engine for restaurants, today announced its acquisition of Spread, an online marketplace that connects restaurants with diners, offers delivery and take-out services without having to pay exorbitant commissions to third-party apps like GrubHub, and UberEats. This acquisition will ensure that Lunchbox continues to help restaurants build leading-edge digital products to help strengthen the guest-restaurant relationship and bolster their bottom lines with commission-free food ordering and delivery.

