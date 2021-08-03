Kenmore's new Bengal Grill features Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, some surprises
A trio of owners has opened a new halal-certified restaurant in Kenmore to reflect the cultures of both India and Bangladesh. Bangladeshi brothers-in-law Mohammed and Rashed Hossain, plus new partner Golam Morshed, debuted Bengal Grill at 2835 Delaware Ave. on Aug. 2. The restaurant, which seats about 45 people, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, offering sit-down, takeout and third-party delivery service.buffalonews.com
