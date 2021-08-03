Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 300 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue Rise

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoV7B_0bGIfKiL00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment.

During a July press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.38%.

Hospitalizations increased by 28 to 309. Of those hospitalized, 226 remain in acute care and 83 remain in the ICU. The last time hospitalizations were over 300 was June 5.

Since the pandemic began, there were 469,542 total confirmed cases and 9,615 deaths.

There are 3,573,537 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,209,660 doses. Of those, 3,636,123 are first doses with 5,807 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,300,009 second doses, 3,650 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 273,528 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 405 in the last day.

The state reported 77.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,111 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,721 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,797 (1,651) 41*
Baltimore City 53,777 (1,241) 25*
Calvert 4,337 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,384 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,644 (251) 6*
Cecil 6,522 (157) 2*
Charles 11,231 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,916 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,129 (335) 10*
Garrett 2,074 (65) 1*
Harford 16,934 (298) 6*
Howard 19,646 (253) 7*
Kent 1,371 (49) 2*
Montgomery 72,342 (1,583) 51*
Prince George’s 86,971 (1,564) 41*
Queen Anne’s 3,047 (52) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,243 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,644 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,218 (45) 0*
Washington 14,815 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,899 (175) 0*
Worcester 3,769 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,901 (4) 0*
10-19 48,682 (6) 1*
20-29 86,275 (45) 1*
30-39 80,559 (109) 6*
40-49 69,844 (294) 5*
50-59 69,552 (816) 33*
60-69 46,296 (1,641) 26*
70-79 25,383 (2,433) 44*
80+ 16,050 (4,258) 104*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 245,620 (4,652) 106*
Male 223,922 (4,957) 114*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 147,079 (3,488) 81*
Asian (NH) 11,617 (329) 11*
White (NH) 166,764 (4,830) 106*
Hispanic 71,136 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,950 (105) 1*
Data not available 50,996 (19) 2*

Comments / 10

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Marylanders#Icu#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Coronavirus Resources#Nh#Asian#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthCNN

States with low vaccination numbers had Covid-19 case rates last week 3 times higher than others where people are fully vaccinated

CNN — When you compare states with high vaccination rates to states that are lagging, the difference in the number of people getting Covid-19 is staggering. Over the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents have reported an average Covid-19 case rate that is about a third of that in states which have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated tourists are pouring into Missouri as Covid rates skyrocket. Our state is terrified

Ten years ago in Paris, I was chatting with a woman at a party who grew up in California; when I told her I was from Missouri, she twisted her face and said, “There’s not much culture in Missouri, is there?”Annoyed as I may have been – and I was – it didn’t rattle me. Midwesterners are strong, industrious, and thick-skinned, despite what our generally polite and accommodating demeanor might otherwise suggest. Her comment was par for the Midwest course.I’ve heard my home state of Missouri called “misery,” “flyover country,” and worse. And of course, the barbs always come from...
Public HealthCBS News

After son dies of COVID, mother holds vaccine drive at his funeral

An indoor mask advisory has been issued in New Orleans, and Louisiana is facing a major setback in its battle against the coronavirus. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is dealing with the highest number of COVID infections since the winter, leading to a surge in hospitalizations. "I actually lost my...
Tennessee StateTennessee Tribune

This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Tennessee

Nashville, TN—Recent surges of the Delta variant in much of the United States are attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,760,000 Americans — or 10.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination when given the opportunity.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This State Has The Most People In Hospitals

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. has slowed considerably. Sixty percent of people 18 years or older are vaccinated nationwide. However, millions of people refuse vaccination. In some states, as many as half the resits fall into this category. This is particularly true in some Southern states. Only 43% of the people 18 […]
Public HealthPost-Crescent

My wife was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccination. But with the delta variant circulating, she got the shot. And I'm thrilled.

On Wednesday, my wife got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — and I'm overjoyed that she now is fully vaccinated. Damia and I had had "the vaccine conversation" many times over dinner. Though I wasn’t pushy, I made my position clear: Vaccinations were the only way to get our country back to normal and to protect her and our family.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Demolition Of The Baltimore City Detention Center Completed Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center will be completed Tuesday. Governor Larry Hogan will speak at the event. WJZ will stream it live on this page at 9:15 a.m. Hogan shut down the detention center in July 2015, and the $27 million demolition began in 2019. The detention center has been called the worst jail in the country. At the start of demolition in 2019, Governor Hogan removed the first brick, and Tuesday, Hogan operated an excavator to tear out a window after speaking to a crowd at the scene. #HAPPENING NOW: @GovLarryHogan taking down the last of 17 buildings...

Comments / 10

Community Policy