Red Robin Spices Things Up with Summer Heat Wave Menu

Spice Up Your Summer with Miami Beach’s Best Miami Spice Offerings. Villa Azur: Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Villa Azur is truly a hidden gem. This chic French-Medditerannean supper club known for its avant-garde weekly vibe-dining dinner series is the perfect location to celebrate Miami Spice. Locals and visitors can take advantage of their delicious Miami Spice offerings during dinner on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from August through September. To kick off the meal, Miami Spice diners can enjoy a choice of the vegetarian friendly Roasted Beet Salad, a refreshing salad with apricots, cucumber, citrus labneh, basil salsa verde, baby spinach and olive oil, or the Mediterranean Crispy Shrimp, served with a meyer lemon aioli, pickled red onions, haricot vert and herb de provence. For the main course, guests will have their choice of either the Seared Salmon, with red quinoa tebouleh, smoked chickpea puree and lemon yuzu vinaigrette, or vegetarian entree, the Ricotta Ravioli, served in a butternut squash puree, with sage, toasted hazelnuts and a red wine reduction. Wrap up the meal with one of Villa Azur’s decadent desserts like the Apple Tart, with crispy apple, dulce de leche ice cream and butter cinnamon crumbs, or the Pina Colada Flan, with pineapple foam and a rum compressed pineapple for the perfect closing to this unforgettable meal.