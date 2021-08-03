Cancel
Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall Presents Holiday Magic Starring Adam Trent On Thursday, December 30

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8biv_0bGIepk900

CLEARWATER, FL. – Direct from Broadway, Adam Trent, the break-out star of the world’s best-selling magic show, The Illusionists, brings his signature brand of magic and illusion to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, December 30 at 7 pm.

This holiday-themed spectacle is perfect for the entire family. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 am.

Adam Trent, one of the most televised magicians in the world, has starred on Broadway three separate times and is one of the few magicians in the world with his own TV series, The Road Trick on RedBull TV and Netflix.

His frequent TV appearances on Ellen, TheToday Show, Good Morning America, Rachael Ray, Showtime, America’s Got Talent and countless others, highlight his appeal to audiences of all ages.

Produced by the same creative team behind The Illusionists brand, Adam Trent’s production is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy, and music perfect for the entire family. Don’t miss the next generation of magic!

Tickets priced at $53.75, $38.75, and $28.75 will be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall at 727.791.7400, Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 pm ONLY. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It's Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

