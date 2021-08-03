Teenager raped at gunpoint during late-night robbery in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was raped behind a bush during a late-night robbery in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The 18-year-old told police she was walking from a bus stop in the 5400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. when a man pointed a gun at her head and grabbed her by the back of the neck around 11:40 p.m. The woman said the suspect then walked her behind a bush, sexually assaulted her and stole her money.www.kmov.com
Comments / 13