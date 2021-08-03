Smart Solutions: How to Set Up Your Smart Home For The Summer

A few key products can elevate everyday life, weekend entertaining, and your feeling of safety and security at home. Sure, smart homes are cool and sleek, but aren’t they hard to build? You’d be surprised at how simple it is to get started, and how just a few key products can make a major impact. Transitioning your house into a smart home can make life easier, safer, more fun, and save you time and money. With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to begin and what to buy. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Technology expert Gurpreet Sarin gives us the rundown on products that take summer gatherings to the next level, make daily tasks easier, and add safety and security to our homes.