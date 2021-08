It’s almost back to school time for students, so for the teachers who are already preparing Target is offering 15% off certain classroom supplies through July 31. The savings are offered to K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers at daycare and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade school instructors. Eligible educators must verify through the Target Circle Loyalty Program to get the coupon code. The discount can be redeemed once on orders online or in-store.