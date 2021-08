Updated 4 p.m. After a 7–3 win over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Friday, the Rays can win the series on Saturday and move into first place in the AL East. Tampa Bay (62–42) trails Boston (63–42) by just a half game. The Rays are 3–4 against the Red Sox this season, but have won the last three meetings. Tampa Bay also is now 25–8 in the team’s last 33 home games.