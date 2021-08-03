FTSE 100 rally accelerates after strong BP earnings

American stocks are set to open higher as investors look for further corporate earnings from the likes of Marriott International, ConocoPhilips and KKR. In general, this earning season has been relatively successful, with most companies releasing results that beat consensus estimates Still, there are concerns about China, which has been on a major technology crackdown recently. Today, shares of Tencent plummeted by more than 10% after a state-owned paper accused gaming companies of having a negative impact on children. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Communist Party of China will intervene and crackdown on the industry.