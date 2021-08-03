USD/CHF extends slide to fresh 7-week lows, closes in on 0.9000

USD/CHF is falling for the seventh straight day on Tuesday. Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved sharply in July. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.00. The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and extended its slide during the European trading hours on Monday. After touching its lowest level since mid-June at 0.9022, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.27% at 0.9030.