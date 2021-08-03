Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/CHF extends slide to fresh 7-week lows, closes in on 0.9000

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF is falling for the seventh straight day on Tuesday. Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved sharply in July. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.00. The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and extended its slide during the European trading hours on Monday. After touching its lowest level since mid-June at 0.9022, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.27% at 0.9030.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Chf#Us Dollar#European#Seco#June Factory Orders#Ibd#Usd Chf Overview Today#0 30#Trends Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds steady near weekly tops, remains below 110.00 mark

USD/JPY edged higher for the third successive day, though lacked any follow-through. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the move. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped gains ahead of the US NFP. The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 110.00 ahead of US NFP data

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of NFP report. After closing in the previous two days in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level in a week at 109.89. Ahead of July labour market data from the US, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen posting small daily gains at 109.79.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.7400, focus remains on NFP

A combination of factors prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Friday. A modest USD strength acted as a tailwind for the pair amid COVID-19 jitters. The downside remains cushioned ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP). The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session, albeit has managed...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats below 0.7400 as USD gathers strength ahead of NFP

AUD/USD failed to preserve its bullish momentum after closing higher on Thursday. US Dollar Index continues to push higher during the European session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. The AUD/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but lost its traction on Friday....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat lined above mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

Some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP allowed NZD/USD to reverse a modest intraday slide. A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and acted as a headwind for the major. The NZD/USD pair reversed modest intraday losses and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above mid-0.7000s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the red around 1.3900 mark post-NFP

GBP/USD remained depressed through the early North American session amid a stronger USD. The upbeat NFP added to speculations about policy tightening by the Fed and boosted the USD. The BoE’s hawkish signals on Wednesday acted as a tailwind for the GBP and helped limit losses. The GBP/USD pair quickly...
TrafficFXStreet.com

WTI extends correction, clings to modest daily gains above $69.50

Crude oil is edging higher after closing in the positive territory on Thursday. Geopolitical tensions continue to heighten in the Middle East. Focus shifts to Baker Hughes' weekly US Oil Rig Count data. Crude oil prices suffered heavy losses in the first half of the week and the barrel of...
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops to 0.7000 area, erases majority of weekly gains

NZD/USD fell sharply in the second half of the day on Friday. US Dollar Index advances higher toward 93.00 after strong jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 943,000 in July. The NZD/USD pair declined sharply ahead of the weekend amid renewed USD strength and was last seen...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD

US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops toward 0.7350 on NFP-inspired USD strength

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. US Dollar Index is pushing higher toward 93.00. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose more than expected in July. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways a little below 0.7400, the AUD/USD pair turned south and was last seen losing 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7357.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Strong NFP to send the euro further down

EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1830, around the lows. Is 1.18 in danger? The Federal Reserve's hawkishness has ended EUR/USD's advance – and the euro is set to surrender to Nonfarm Payrolls, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs. Kashkari's comments on employment will come to a test on Friday. “Fed Vice-Chair Richard...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD. US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues. NFP numbers came in above expectations and triggered a sell-off in Treasuries. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 110.00 mark, over one-week tops after upbeat NFP

USD/JPY gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Friday. The greenback got an additional boost following the release of the stellar US jobs report. Rallying US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermined the JPY and remained supportive. The USD strengthened across the board in reaction to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy