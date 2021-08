New York (Aug 7) Immediately following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll jobs report, we saw both gold and silver sell off sharply. Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.