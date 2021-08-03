Cancel
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Franklin County Gold -- The Chambersburg Peach!

 5 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy Franklin County’s 100-year-old sweet, golden treasure, Chambersburg Peaches! Near and far, Chambersburg is known for delectable, juicy peaches found in many orchards in and around the South-Central Pennsylvania county. What makes these peaches so desirable? Franklin County has the rich soil and ideal climate for these sought-after peaches, such as the Redhaven peach, often compared to the Georgia peach. Other well-loved peaches that are in peak harvest through Labor Day are the Donut Peach, White Peach, Cresthaven, Sunhigh, and Baby Gold with freestone, cling-free and clingstone varieties.

