De Grasse sets Canadian 200m national record in semi-finals in Tokyo
On the evening of Day 5 of the track and field portion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Canada’s Andre De Grasse reminded the world he is a serious medal threat in the semi-finals of the men’s 200m. Running out of lane 9, the 100m bronze medallist in these Games smashed his personal best (and former national record of 19.80), running 19.73 to win his heat and set a new Canadian national record. He and teammate Aaron Brown will both move on to the final.runningmagazine.ca
