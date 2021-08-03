Cancel
Business

Dimensional Insight Named an Overall Leader by Dresner Advisory Services in 2021 Industry Excellence Awards

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Dimensional Insight receives award in recognition of business intelligence leadership for 6th consecutive year. Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, has once again been named an overall leader in business intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services in its annual Industry Excellence awards. This recognition signifies that Dimensional Insight received high ratings in the Customer Experience Model and the Vendor Credibility Model in the Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study.

