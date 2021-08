President at CRMDialer & IRIS CRM. Overseeing the growth of e-commerce payments & writing on payments, growth hacks & SMB efficiency. Hate it or love it, cold emailing can be quite effective. And if you’ve ever tried sending cold emails, you may have realized two things: One, automating these emails can help you reach more people and achieve greater levels of success. Two, automation means nothing if you don’t personalize your emails. By using your email marketing software and CRM platform, it’s possible to send effective, personalized emails. Here are some things you should know before starting your cold email campaign.