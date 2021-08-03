Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Goat – “Fill My Mouth”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasked Swedish psych-rock experimentalists Goat haven’t released a proper studio album since Requiem in 2016. But later this month, they’re releasing Headsoup, a rarities compilation that includes B-sides, standalone singles, and two brand new tracks. The second of those newly recorded tracks, following “Queen Of The Underground,” is out today. “Fill My Mouth” is a deep psychedelic groove with flute spiraling above it, and you can listen to it below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Rarities#Psych#B Sides#Swedish#Rocket Recordings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Brooklyn, NYundertheradarmag.com

koleżanka Shares New Song “A Mouthful”

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Place Is, this Friday via Bar/None, her debut for the label. Now she has shared another song from it, “A Mouthful,” the album’s final pre-release single. Listen below. “This one describes a general apathy and isolation...
Rock Musictreblezine.com

6 Essential New Metal Albums That Overwhelm the Senses

At the end of 2020, a friend and colleague asked me about some of my metal recommendations that he might have overlooked, and I noted that a lot of my favorites ended up being music that had a lot of forward momentum. After being stuck in one place for the better part of the year, at the very least, I needed music that felt transportive.
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
MusicStereogum

Mister Goblin – “Left Before Your Set”

Earlier this year, Mister Goblin, the project of former Two Inch Astronaut member Sam Goblin, released Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil. It was an indie rock gem with memorable tracks like the building “Hook In The Eye” or the emotional “Six Flags America” featuring Sadie Dupuis.
MusicStereogum

Anika Pyle – “I Felt Your Shape” (Microphones Cover)

Anika Pyle, the Philly singer-songwriter of Chumped and Katie Ellen fame, recently released her solo debut album Wild River. She also contributed to Jeff Rosenstock’s SKA DREAM. Today she’s back with a cover of an indie-pop classic. The song in question is “I Felt My Shape,” one of many memorable...
MusicStereogum

Touché Amoré – “Hard To Explain” (The Strokes Cover)

The Strokes’ debut album Is This It reaches its 20th anniversary this year, and Touché Amoré are apparently among those celebrating. The Jeremy Bolm-led LA post-hardcore living legends have — quite unexpectedly — released a cover of Is This It‘s lead single “Hard To Explain.”. This is fantastic news for...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lion Babe Returns with Third Album, ‘Rainbow Child’

Two years after Cosmic Wind, the duo of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman have returned with the release of their third studio album, Rainbow Child. “It’s been two years since our last baby,” the duo said in a statement. “The wind carried a new world. New fear arrived, and old ways subsided. So we built a rainbow to carry us over. Now it is time to color in all of the darkness. To dance in the rain. Art always follows pain, but our love never wanes.”
MusicStereogum

Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band’s 1969 experimental rock masterpiece Trout Mask Replica is finally streaming for the first time. After hitting the hi-res streaming service Qobuz last month, the album is now available on all streaming and digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The audio was remastered in 2012, and the record also has refreshed cover artwork created from the original photo print.
MusicStereogum

Rico Nasty – “Buss”

Rico Nasty released her “debut” studio album, Nightmare Vacation, at the end of last year — we named it our Album Of The Week back when it came out. She has a new project planned for this year called Rx and back in June we got our first taste of it with “Magic.” Today, she’s released another new single, “Buss,” which she first teased live at Lollapalooza last weekend. It starts right off with the chorus and then dives into some shit talking (“This sugar trap shit, I invented it/ You lil bitches really just rented it”) and heads right back to that hook. Check it out below.
Rock MusicStereogum

Triple B Records’ Sam Yarmuth Talks About Putting Together The Monstrous New Compilation America’s Hardcore Volume 5

Sam Yarmuth founded the Boston hardcore label Triple B Records in 2007. Three years later, he released the first compilation in his America’s Hardcore series. On that album, Yarmuth included new songs from a group of bands who, at the time, represented a cross-section of the hardcore universe, including Power Trip, Title Fight, Rotting Out, the Rival Mob, Backtrack, and Foundation. Since then, as Triple B has grown into the most vital hardcore label in existence, Yarmuth has continued to release a new America’s Hardcore compilation every few years. His latest, the fifth volume in the series, is the biggest yet.
Musicmetalinjection

HJELVIK (Ex-KVELERTAK) Brings The Riffs With New Song "Synkverving"

Hjelvik, the band led by ex-Kvelertak vocalist Erlend Hjelvik, is back with a new single"Synkverving". It's a real midpaced crusher with ample use of organs, and it's fantastic! Even better, the single features vocalist Lars Are Nedland (White Void, Borknagar) and a music video by Zak Kirwin. Stream "Synkverving" here.
MusicStereogum

Palmistry – “fk a deal”

Electronic artist Palmistry, known for collaborating with artists like Charli XCX and the late SOPHIE, has announced a new album, Wyrdo, to follow last year’s Post Eternity. A new single called “fk a deal” is out today, following the title track’s arrival earlier this year. This new one is an edgy club anthem; Benjy Keating’s vocals are despondent, almost in an emo-rap kind of way, and the beat is monotonous but brings enough movement to the song.
MusicStereogum

Say Sue Me – “So Tender”

South Korean indie-rockers Say Sue Me are back with a new track. “So Tender,” their first new music since their 2018 album We Were Together, was written as the opening theme for Netflix’s new K-drama Nevertheless. “I know it’s a butterfly that sits on a flower that will soon be faded away and then goes away, but the soft feeling of the moment seems to last forever,” Say Sue Me’s vocalist/guitarist Sumi Choi says of the song. Listen to “So Tender” below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iggy Pop collaborates with Italian rock band Måneskin on new single (listen)

Iggy Pop has collaborated with TikTok-boosted Italian formaggio rock sensations Måneskin, recording new vocals for the band's current single "I Wanna Be Your Slave." Says Iggy, “Måneskin gave me a big hot buzz.” You can listen below. “It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to...
MusicKLFY.com

Acadiana Music Spotlight- Sailor Mouth

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig sits down with Sailor Mouth. Birthed from the rich culture and sounds of South Louisiana, Sailor Mouth is an RnB & Soul group that aims to push the boundaries of the genre, while preserving the essence of the greats who came before them.
Rock MusicStereogum

Unto Others – “Downtown”

The Portland goth-rock/heavy metal band formerly known as Idle Hands, one of the best new bands of 2019, were forced to change their name to Unto Others last year due to a trademark dispute. They released their first single under the new name, “When Will Gods Work Be Done,” earlier this summer. Today, they’re announcing a whole new album, Strength, their first for Roadrunner Records, produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk. And they’re sharing its lead single “Downtown” with a music video directed by Brock Grossl. As the band’s vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco explains:
MusicStereogum

Charlotte Cornfield – “Headlines”

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been putting out contemplative folk music for more than a decade now; her last album, 2019’s The Shape Of Your Name, was long-listed for the Polaris Music Prize. Today, she’s announcing a new full-length, High In The Minuses, her first for Polyvinyl/Double Double Whammy. Lead single “Headlines” is rootsy and warm and builds to a twisting chorus: “Skimming headlines, walking slowly, circling around/ Flashing headlines, beaming lowly, circling around.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy