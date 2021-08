Of all the TV shows ending in 2021, few are on the same level as NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Granted, that level is completely topsy-turvy, it's filled with pranks, and both Hitchcock and Scully have spilled their lunches all over it, but it's authentic to the Nine-Nine. (Nine-Nine!) Now we have our first extended look at Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season, which kicks off looking somewhat like a Law & Order: SVU promo before flipping back to the goofy humor fans expect and adore. And keep your eyes peeled for the return of Chelsea Peretti's Gina Linetti, as well as an awesome Scrubs vet.