Hippo’s plan to reinvent insurance: Fix homes before they break

This week one of my license agents brought a concern to me. They had a customer who had a home insured with another company for $200,000 and was getting quotes from us and other companies to insure their home. Our first step in insuring a home is always to determine the replacement cost of the home. Replacement cost is a term referring to the amount of money an individual must currently spend to replace an essential asset with one of the same value. When dealing with a home, simply what would it cost to rebuild the home would be its replacement cost. My agent had determined that the replacement cost on the home would be $360,000. I asked was she sure of the value, and she said not only had she arrived at that number, so had the other companies that the customer was getting quotes from.