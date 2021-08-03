Hippo’s plan to reinvent insurance: Fix homes before they break
Home insurance, a $108 billion legacy industry that depends on troves of data, is a natural area for fintech companies to target. That change is starting to happen — and one company is getting fresh capital to tackle the opportunity. Hippo, led by co-founder and CEO Assaf Wand, is going public today through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Reinvest Technology Partners Z. The SPAC is run by LinkedIn co-founder and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus.www.protocol.com
Comments / 0