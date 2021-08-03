What the Heck, Episode 70: Mads Burnell, Taylor Starling, Alex Perez and Casey Kenney
On this week’s edition of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with Bellator featherweight Mads Burnell (8:15) following his unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Sanchez in the co-main event of Bellator 263 to discuss his seventh straight victory, how much fun he had in there with Sanchez, the importance of understanding defense when it comes to how judges should score fights, not being surprised about A.J. McKee’s finish of Patricio Pitbull, and wanting to return in November when Bellator returns to Ireland.www.mmafighting.com
