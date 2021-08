A heartwarming game about… death? It sounds unlikely, but that’s exactly what Spiritfarer is. I hate using the word ‘cosy’ to describe games, such is the latest trend, but I can’t think of a better word to describe the feeling of sinking into a play session with Spiritfarer. It’s like reuniting with old friends – and for Stella, the protagonist of the game, that’s exactly what it is. She’s just become the spiritfarer – the person in charge of looking after the recently departed, ferrying them to their eternal afterlife. On paper, that sounds grim – but that couldn’t be further from the truth.