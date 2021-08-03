Cancel
Chris O. Paparodis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris O. Paparodis is a principal of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote, P.C. He concentrates his practice in the area of the food and beverage industry and administrative law. For the past 30 years, he has represented breweries, distilleries, single location and multi-unit retail, and restaurant businesses across the state and nation. - AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell® since 2012 - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Certificate of Apprec. 1985, 1987, & 1989)

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Environmentbizjournals

Major retailers in pilot program to test plastic bag alternatives

Major retailers including CVS Health, Target and Walmart are participating in a pilot program to test sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and explore their potential to scale. The three founding partners also have committed $15 million collectively to the effort, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag.
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Food: Yelp adds feature to find vaccine-friendly restaurants

Yelp is adding a feature so restaurants can specify whether they will require vaccinations. Users will be able to filter restaurants and other businesses based on policies for customers, and to see whether the staff is fully vaccinated. "With the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Covid Delta variant, we're...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Perf-O-Data To Be Demo-ed

This is a system of printing cheques, hire-purchase slips, etc., with perforated figures which can be read by both man and machine. The exhibition,to be held at the National Hall, Olympia,Lon-don, from October 3-12, will have as its theme the work of the new generation of computers. Among the exhibitors...

