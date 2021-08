I'm sure you've heard about this in year's past. They've been doing this since 1994. But of course, as you know, I live under a rock, Patrick Star Style, and if I've heard of this before, I promptly forgot it. The Sedalia Police Department are offering a class called the Citizen's Police Academy. It's a limited space, free program offered by the Police that's getting people signed up in August for classes to start in September. Here's the quote from the press release.