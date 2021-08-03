When Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Drop on HBO Max?
So, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is neither a sequel nor a reboot to 2016’s Suicide Squad, according to co-star John Cena. Curious, but interesting. The original film was an incoherent mess, but grossed nearly $750 million worldwide. The early reviews for Gunn’s hyper violent not-a-follow-up have swung the other way, with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77 on Metacritic as of this writing. That’s good, because there’s no shot the R-rated new film matches the original in ticket sales.observer.com
