When Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Drop on HBO Max?

Overlook, a TV series currently in development, is reportedly not moving forward at HBO Max, according to Deadline. The series would be an offshoot based on the hotel that features in The Shining, one marred by ghosts and bad spirits. It explores the untold stories of one of the most famous haunted hotels and serves as a pseudo-prequel to the book. The production studio, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros Television are looking for different homes for the series, which will most likely be another streamer. Apparently, the folks over at HBO Max liked the project but felt it was not right for them at this time.