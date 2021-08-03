Carly Pearce Duets With Patty Loveless On “Dear Miss Loretta”

Generations collide with Carly Pearce’s “Dear Miss Loretta.” As the lead-in to her just-announced 29: Written in Stone, the sterling ode to country legend Loretta Lynn brings another great, Patty Loveless, out of retirement—if only for a song.

“To hear Patty Loveless sing your words, there’s no way to describe that sensation, “Pearce shares in a press statement. “Her voice is Appalachia, those mountains and hollers are country music. To think, a year ago, I was asking myself, ‘What would Patty Loveless do?’ thinking about all her songs, how smart and sassy she always was… and now she’s on one of mine.”

Pearce originally introduced “Dear Miss Loretta” (co-written with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally) during an Opry appearance last year. It was this broadcast that sparked Loveless’ desire to collaborate. I ain’t a coal miner’s daughter, but I’ve sung it all my life, the duo sing, Loveless on harmony. I ain’t been a widow, but I’ve been an ex-wife / And I hear your truth, and I feel your pain / Now I know why you sang that way.

Produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, 29: Written in Stone builds upon Pearce’s previously released EP, 29, and will feature eight new songs. “So much has happened to me in the last year,” the singer-songwriter says. “The more my life unraveled, the more the songs lifted me up. As the smoke cleared, and some unbelievable things started happening, I was writing even more truth and getting lifted up even higher—and I realized, as much as ’29’ captured a moment, I wasn’t done with the story.”

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” she continued. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

Tuesday night (August 3), Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Dolly Parton extended an invitation to join only last month. “When one of ours has a special moment, it’s an honor to be part of that,” Parton had shared in a statement. “Carly is a real songwriter and bright heart, and I loved getting to ask her to do something so very special.”

29: Written in Stone arrives September 17.

Check out the album tracklist with songwriting credits: