Canada’s Women’s National Soccer Team Captain Christine Sinclair summed up Team Canada’s emotional victory over reining 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions on Monday with this frank statement during the post-game press conference: “Our goal heading here was to change the color of the medal after back-to-back bronze medals. What a performance, what a fight, I’m just so proud of our team, and one more to go.” The veteran added, “For those of us who were part of 2012, it was nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic Semifinals. This is a very unique and special group, one I’m very proud to be part of, we fight for everything.