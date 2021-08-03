Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Today: Gerrit Cole and Josh Hader on Covid IL, Angels call up Jo Adell, Dynasty updates

By Frank Stampfl
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. Some of the biggest news to come out of Monday were two of Fantasy Baseball's biggest stars headed to the COVID-19 list. Yankees SP Gerrit Cole and Brewers RP Josh Hader will soon be placed on the Covid IL. Cole will even miss his scheduled Tuesday start. We'll dive into that and more. Without further ado, let's get right into it.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Fantasy Baseball#Yankees#Covid#Spotify#Covid#Brewers Rp Josh Hader#Triple A Salt Lake#Il#Royals#Sports Radio#Gm#Mariners 2b Ty France#Phillies#Mets Of#Rbi Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday. New York manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MLBESPN

Brewers put Josh Hader on COVID-19 list after positive test

MILWAUKEE --  All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Hader reported contact with someone experiencing COVID-like symptoms.. So we tested him, and it came back positive, Counsell said before the Brewers' Monday night game...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Promoted to big leagues

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Monday's game against Texas. Adell is in line to see his first major-league action of the season after hitting .289 with 23 homers, 69 RBI and eight stolen bases through 311 at-bats with Salt Lake. He figures to see plenty of action in center field until Mike Trout is cleared to return.
MLBMLB

Dodgers legends celebrate '81 Series title

LOS ANGELES -- When center fielder Ken Landreaux caught Bob Watson’s fly ball for the final out of the 1981 World Series, Yankee Stadium was silent. Years of heartbreak came to an end. The Dodgers finally had beaten the New York Yankees on the World Series stage, and it was time to pop champagne.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Angels recall Jo Adell as they continue giving opportunities to young players

Aug. 3—ARLINGTON, Texas — The Angels are clearly shifting their focus toward the future. Just over an hour after Manager Joe Maddon announced that pitcher Chris Rodriguez would be making his first big league start for the Angels on Monday night, outfielder Jo Adell walked into the Angels' clubhouse for his return to the big leagues.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers place LHP Josh Hader on COVID IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed closer Josh Hader on the COVID-19 injured list Monday. The team added veteran right-hander John Axford to the active roster in a corresponding move. The Brewers also reinstated infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson from the injured list and optioned infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes to Triple-A Nashville. Hader, 27, is...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Jo Adell has big night in win over Rangers

Jo Adell had three hits and three RBIs in his season debut to help the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in the second game of their four-game series in Arlington, Texas. Adell, the 10th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, was...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels recall OF prospect Jo Adell from Triple-A

Highly regarded outfield prospect Jo Adell is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the club recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. In addition to Adell, the Angels also are recalling right-hander Chris Rodriguez from Salt Lake, in advance of Monday's road game against the Texas Rangers. Infielders Matt Thaiss and Kean Wong had been optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Top Prospect Angels SP Reid Detmers Earns Call-Up

The Twins traded Nelson Cruz last week, opening up their DH role and creating a better window for Astudillo to get into the starting lineup. He has a four-game hitting streak (8-for-15 with three runs, one home run, and two RBI). His free-swinging style leads to minimal walks (two over 145 at-bats) while remaining one of the tougher batters to strikeouts (11 Ks in 2021). Astudillo has a chance to be in the lineup four to five times a week if he continues to play well, which works as a C2 in deep leagues.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News: Gio Urshela injury, Gerrit Cole has COVID, young starter called up to bigs

Monday was littered with bad news for the New York Yankees as they fell to the lowly Baltimore Orioles 7-1 at home. With new acquisition Andrew Heaney on the mound, the Bombers allowed four runs in 4.0 innings, as he elevated his ERA to 5.42. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, allowing three runs the rest of the way, but the Yankees offense was simply nonexistent.
MLBchatsports.com

Jo Adell Set To Make His 2021 Angels Debut

After a second consecutive loss last night, the Angels come into tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers with a record of 52-54 and 7.5 games behind the Oakland A’s for the second wild-card spot. The young future of the Angels has begun to play right in front of our eyes...
MLBHalos Heaven

Jo Adell gets called up by the Angels

After dropping three of four over the weekend against the Oakland A’s, the Angels enter tonight’s matchup against the Texas Rangers seven games back of the A’s for the second wild-card spot. All hope is not lost with two months left in the regular season, plus the Angels have fared...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels offense explodes, Jo Adell shines in 11-3 win

Jo Adell’s 2021 Major League debut provided the spark plug on offense the Angels desperately needed in a 11-3 win over the Texas Rangers Tuesday night. Batting sixth and playing right field, the 22-year-old went 3-4 with two doubles, a walk, a single, three RBI and a stolen base. A year and one day removed from his MLB debut, Adell started out his new Major League campaign on a much higher note. The first pick of the Angels’ 2017 draft (10th overall), Adell had a disappointing 2020 rookie season, hitting .161/.212/.266 with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs in 38 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jo Adell hitting sixth for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Addell will make his 2021 debut after the 22-year old was called up on Monday. In a matchup against right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Addell to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Webb, Kyle Finnegan, Jo Adell

Get comfortable. There’s a lot to cover from the fallout of a frantic MLB trade deadline. Four of the recommended pick-ups have already benefitted from a change of scenery. Ten more could see (if they haven’t already) a more lucrative role on a lighter roster. That includes many potential new closers, but none of them are even guaranteed to get their team’s next save opportunity. If seeking saves, consider them dart throws that may need to be replaced in a week or two.
MLBAsbury Park Press

What happens to Yankees rotation with Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery in COVID protocol?

NEW YORK — The hope for a postseason berth has given way to continued concern for the Yankees about the health of their players, specifically in the pitching rotation. One day after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed Tuesday afternoon on WFAN that pitcher Jordan Montgomery has also tested positive for the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy