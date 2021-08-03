Fantasy Baseball Today: Gerrit Cole and Josh Hader on Covid IL, Angels call up Jo Adell, Dynasty updates

The Twins traded Nelson Cruz last week, opening up their DH role and creating a better window for Astudillo to get into the starting lineup. He has a four-game hitting streak (8-for-15 with three runs, one home run, and two RBI). His free-swinging style leads to minimal walks (two over 145 at-bats) while remaining one of the tougher batters to strikeouts (11 Ks in 2021). Astudillo has a chance to be in the lineup four to five times a week if he continues to play well, which works as a C2 in deep leagues.