Black Women Lose Nearly A Million Dollars Over A Lifetime Due To Gender Wage Gap
The disparities, though unsurprising, are staggering. Working for free for over eight months of the year is a long time. Unfortunately, Black women have been doing just that, but not by choice — working 20 months of full-time work for one year’s salary. And during the 8th month of the year — August — Black women are reclaiming their time to recognize just that. August 3rd is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day— a day that marks how much longer Black women must work to be paid what White men received the previous year.www.essence.com
