Black Women Lose Nearly A Million Dollars Over A Lifetime Due To Gender Wage Gap

Ever since the Equal Pay Act was signed in 1963, women have slowly been making strides to close the gender pay gap. Yet according to a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, progress has stalled over the past 15 years, with women's pay rates holding steady at a national average of roughly 84 percent of men's pay. "Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020," Pew experts conclude. Women of color face even more striking pay disadvantages, says the National Women's Law Center. Though some of this gap can be explained by measurable factors—including women's higher likelihood to take time off for child care, educational attainment, and occupational segregation—there are also facets of this financial gap that are "more difficult to measure," Pew says. That includes gender discrimination, stereotyping, and weaker job networking opportunities, to name a few.