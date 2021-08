“Women in Fire traditionally hosts a one-day leadership conference every other year. In 2017, we partnered with FDIC International to bring the opportunity for both women and men, through every rank of the fire service, to attend the event. Co-locating at the largest fire service conference in the nation has broadened our audience and increased the awareness of the organization. We are grateful to continue in this partnership,” says Amy Hanifan, president, Women in Fire.