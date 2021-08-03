This Is The Watch You Need If You Own a Motorcycle
"Car guys," believe it or not, have plenty of watches to choose from that take inspiration from the automotive world. But what about motorcycle guys? Fewer options, for sure. Well, moto dudes, your time has come: Veteran watch journalist, die-hard Italian motorcycle aficionado and unabashed Dead Head (and, to be fair, longtime contributor and friend of Gear Patrol Allen Farmelo), has partnered with historical dive watch manufacturer Alsta on a dedicated watch for motorcyclists — and we have to say, it's pretty freakin' dope.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0