Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Is The Watch You Need If You Own a Motorcycle

By Oren Hartov
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Car guys," believe it or not, have plenty of watches to choose from that take inspiration from the automotive world. But what about motorcycle guys? Fewer options, for sure. Well, moto dudes, your time has come: Veteran watch journalist, die-hard Italian motorcycle aficionado and unabashed Dead Head (and, to be fair, longtime contributor and friend of Gear Patrol Allen Farmelo), has partnered with historical dive watch manufacturer Alsta on a dedicated watch for motorcyclists — and we have to say, it's pretty freakin' dope.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Italian#Btd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CarsPosted by
Power 96

What Should You Pack For A Long Motorcycle Trip?

While I know a lot of you out there are veteran riders who have many miles under their belts, which includes trips across country. There are still plenty of people, including me, who haven't done trips like that. I figured it's a good time to write about packing for a...
CarsGear Patrol

This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind

The best e-bikes feature a fusion of form and function that enables you to effortlessly zip around town and not look like a dork in the process. But why stop there when you can do it style? That’s the question tackled with enthusiasm by Harley-Davidson spinoff Serial 1, which just unveiled its first single-edition custom e-bike, the Mosh/Chopper, rolling out at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an eye-popping ’60s wheelie bike aesthetic.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most twisted cult thriller for free online ASAP

Escaping from a cult isn’t as simple as staging a prison break. It is both a physical and mental process known as “deprogramming.” Former cult members must be mentally stripped down to their base beliefs. Then, from there, they can be rebuilt as their true selves. It’s a messy, intense, and emotional process.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most underrated on Netflix ASAP

One of Netflix’s hidden luxuries is how it broadens American audience’s horizons. Even if you only speak English, you can follow German teens as they travel through time, see characters rob a Spanish bank, or watch Norse mythology come to life in Norway. With these international works come an awesome sense of immersion into another culture. Forget long-distance airfare; all you need to learn about another country’s traditions is a strong enough wifi signal.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Everything You Need to Know to Shop the Best Watch Brands and Luxury Timepiece Makers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like so many other things, the niche world of timepieces and watch brands can often seem like a daunting one to enter. The tricky vocabulary, the annual collector scramble for new models, the encyclopedia of complications—where to start? The easiest point of entry is to get familiar with the best watch brands. Yes, there are those household names that often make parents’ bedside tables and song lyrics, but are they worth it? (Short answer: oftentimes, yes.)
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
LifestyleTimes and Democrat

3. Everything you need if you constantly drive.

If you spend hours a day in your car driving too and from work, you need these Amazon finds from @misskenzierae’s page. Sauce holders let you snack on the road, hooks keep your shopping bags off the floor, and between the seat storage compartment prevents things from falling under your seat.
Apparelocmomblog.com

Watch Tips: What You Need To Know About Bulova Timepieces

It is truly rewarding to browse through different brands and types of luxury watches, especially if you have a ready budget. However, doing so makes it a little overwhelming for some. What most people don’t know is that shopping for a luxury watch requires ample research to get to know the brand and manufacturer better. Through this, you can be sure that you are choosing the right timepiece that will be with you for a long time.
Moviesbaltimorenews.net

How to watch Jungle Cruise movie online: Everything you need to know

The Rock and Emily Blunt are in for the adventure of a lifetime in Disney's Jungle Cruise. The whole family is in for quite a ride when you watch Jungle Cruise online! The fantasy adventure film, which is based on the theme park attraction, is opening in theaters and streaming now via Disney Plus Premier Access.
Carshiconsumption.com

Italdesign Reimagines Ducati’s 860 GT As A Neo-Retro E-Moto Concept

Founded in 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro, Italdesign is a legendary design firm that’s been responsible for penning a host of thoroughly iconic vehicles. And while the Italian outfit is undeniably best-known for its exotic cars, the Turin-based design house has also previously applied its expertise to the two-wheeled realm, designing a handful of noteworthy motorcycles including Suzuki’s RE5 rotary and Ducati’s groundbreaking 860 GT in 1974. And with Ducati now poised to soon enter the EV space, Italdesign has drawn on the ‘70s L-Twin to deliver a neo-retro interpretation of an electric Ducati motorcycle.
Petsthebloggess.com

You need a break, friend.

I am feeling almost back to my normal depresso-expresso self (low energy but with bursts of normalness) rather than the super dark unable-to-fuction-as-a-human stuff I was swimming in, so YAY FOR SLIGHT IMPROVEMENTS! Also, spellcheck is telling me that “normalness” is not a real word and I am going to agree because I think we should normalize the fact that normalness is not really attainable because we are all unique. Excellent accidental therapy, spellcheck.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

The End of the Show: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is a Spectacular Send-Off

Farewell concerts too often aren't the last of anything. Cream, The Who, Kiss, and even Ol' Blue Eyes himself—Frank Sinatra—all returned to the stage after a so-called final tour. Cadillac, however, does not appear to be bluffing when it says that the CT4-V Blackwing and its larger, V-8-powered CT5-V Blackwing brother will be the last of the gas-powered V cars. Even if plans change and somehow more gas-powered Cadillac Vs come after these, like any farewell tour, the CT4-V Blackwing is something you don't want to miss.
EntertainmentPosted by
Robb Report

Watch: This Artist Went All Basquiat on His Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Sometimes to get a supercar to really stand out, you have to take matters into your own hands—literally. That’s exactly what one very brave gent has done with this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The Saudi Arabian artist Abdullah Qandeel recently decided to hand-paint his Superveloce Jota in front of the Hotel de Paris in Monaco. The brazen feat has been detailed in part in a video shared by the YouTuber Supercars of Austria, who has also assured that “the car is definitely not wrapped.” (Lambo purists, watch the 5-minute clip at your own risk.) The Aventador SVJ is certainly not the cheapest canvas—the...
CarsSacramento Bee

Auto review: Subaru’s Outback Wilderness gets wilder

My first car back in 1984 was the halo Volkswagen Golf GTI (nee Rabbit), the ultimate expression of the Golf hatchback. I have also owned the BMW M3 and Honda Si, halo vehicles for the 3-series and Civic, respectively. Halo badges like the GT3, STI, ZR1 and Scat Pack have also defined performance lineups for years.
CarsTop Speed

Morgan Goes All Mad Max With A Rally-Inspired Plus Four

Morgan is a manufacturer mostly known for its retro-styled vehicles that, until not too long ago, had wooden chassis. Not many know, however, that Morgan has a long history, participating in endurance events. Even back in 1911, Morgan cars not only participated, but also excelled in such competitions, around the UK. This is exactly what the Morgan Plus Four CX-T represents, as it’s the brand’s firsts all-terrain sports car in a very long time.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Save on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.
Carshiconsumption.com

Only 30 Of Porsche’s 690HP 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Will Ever Be Built

Founded by Olaf Manthey in 1996, Manthey-Racing GmbH is a German race outfit that routinely works hand in hand with Porsche (which happens to be the majority stakeholder in Mantley-Racing). In addition to competing in a number of high-profile motorsport events, Mantley has also collaborated with the Stuttgart firm on a number of high-performance 911 variants. Though with 2021 marking Mantley’s 25th anniversary, the German carmaker has opted to celebrate the occasion via a limited edition run of 991-gen 911 GT2 RS Clubsport cars.
ApparelGear Patrol

Don't Look Away. A Levi's x New Balance Collab Just Dropped

Editor's Note (Friday, August 6th at 10:49 AM): As expected, these sold out fast. Like, really effing fast. I sat in the queue for an hour behind 7,000 others. There were 43,000 people behind me. But, they're already up on StockX... for $1,499. Cop them if you have extra cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy