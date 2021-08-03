Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

From the archive

Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature’s pages feature an account of the unveiling of the theory of natural selection, and a reported sighting of an unusual type of lightning. You have full access to this article via your institution. 50 years ago. It is a truth of history and an aspect of human behaviour that...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Nature#The Linnean Society#Phoronis#The Meteorological Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
AstronomyInverse

the millennia-long history of obsessing about extraterrestrials

To feel small, all we have to do is look up. The Sun, the Moon, the stars, the planets, and the Milky Way are evidence enough that Earth is not all that is. And for as long as humans have had words, we have been sharing stories about the presumed builders and occupiers of those vaulted heavens: the gods, spirits, angels, and demons who were, in a sense, the first extraterrestrials.
AnimalsSmithsonian

Stripy, Slithery, Splendid: European Glass Lizard Hatchlings

This update was written by Matt Evans, assistant curator of the Reptile Discovery Center. Glass lizards get their name from their tail, which breaks and shatters very easily—just like glass—as a defense mechanism. From far away, they look very much like snakes. They are legless and slither as they move. But look closely and you will see clear differences: they have eyelids (snakes do not), obvious internal ear openings and a thicker tongue with a stubby fork.
ScienceDigital Courier

A ‘Shoo-in’ for the Darwin

I suppose it’s possible there are still a few folks who have not heard of the Darwin Awards. In fact, as you’ll see, it’s not an award most of us would consciously seek. Here’s a brief overview of these not-so-sought-after awards. Now in their 28th year, a researcher at Stanford...
SciencePhys.org

Nitrogen inputs in the ancient ocean

It was long assumed that cyanobacteria were mainly responsible for fixing nitrogen on early Earth, thus making nitrogen available to the biosphere. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, now show that purple sulfur bacteria could have contributed substantially to nitrogen fixation under the conditions prevailing in the Proterozoic ocean.
ChemistryPhys.org

Revisiting Clebsch's early papers on the flow of incompressible fluids

New analysis of two recently translated papers, first published in the 1850s, assesses the early methods used by Alfred Clebsch to describe the flow of incompressible fluids, and explores their impact on active areas of cutting-edge research. Alfred Clebsch is widely considered to be one of the fathers of algebraic...
WildlifeGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Science column: Why only one human species?

A reader asked: There are lots of species of some kinds of animals like the cat family (lions, tigers, cheetahs, house cats, etc.) but only one kind of human. How come evolution only produced one kind of human? Isn’t this evidence that humans are a special creation?. What the reader...
Nature.com

Multi-loop atomic Sagnac interferometry

The sensitivity of light and matter-wave interferometers to rotations is based on the Sagnac effect and increases with the area enclosed by the interferometer. In the case of light, the latter can be enlarged by forming multiple fibre loops, whereas the equivalent for matter-wave interferometers remains an experimental challenge. We present a concept for a multi-loop atom interferometer with a scalable area formed by light pulses. Our method will offer sensitivities as high as \(2\times 10^{-11}\) rad/s at 1 s in combination with the respective long-term stability as required for Earth rotation monitoring.
ComputersNature.com

Quantum Fourier transform for nanoscale quantum sensing

The quantum Fourier transformation (QFT) is a key building block for a whole wealth of quantum algorithms. Despite its proven efficiency, only a few proof-of-principle demonstrations have been reported. Here we utilize QFT to enhance the performance of a quantum sensor. We implement the QFT algorithm in a hybrid quantum register consisting of a nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center electron spin and three nuclear spins. The QFT runs on the nuclear spins and serves to process the sensor—i.e., the NV electron spin signal. Specifically, we show the application of QFT for correlation spectroscopy, where the long correlation time benefits the use of the QFT in gaining maximum precision and dynamic range at the same time. We further point out the ability for demultiplexing the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) signals using QFT and demonstrate precision scaling with the number of used qubits. Our results mark the application of a complex quantum algorithm in sensing which is of particular interest for high dynamic range quantum sensing and nanoscale NMR spectroscopy experiments.
WildlifeCNET

One of the world's rarest chameleons, feared extinct, is found alive

One of the world's rarest and smallest chameleons, a creature feared extinct, has been found clinging to life in the rainforests of Africa. Now scientists are calling for an urgent conservation effort to save the critically endangered species before it's too late. Chapman's pygmy chameleon, which grows to be just...
theclevelandamerican.com

2021, the Odyssey of the “blob” in space

The International Space Station is preparing to host an unusual tenant, the “blob”, an unclassifiable organism that fascinates biologists, which on Tuesday will enter orbit to be used in an educational experiment led by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. From Earth, several hundred students between 8 and 17 years old will...
Visual ArtPetersburg Pilot

Artifact Archive: PHS moccasins

These handmade moccasins are made of buckskin, with delicate blue beading of forget-me-not flowers and the letters "PHS". They were donated to the Museum by Karen Garst. While the Museum records speculate that they may have been used by the high school drill team, it is more likely they were the pair given to Miss Evans of the high school for her efforts in keeping the Student Body accounts in the black, back in April, 1946. Moccasins were presented to Miss Evans by Student Body President Roy Otness at a program also recognizing the school's efforts in War Bond sales.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

18 Private Gardens from the AD Archive That Will Make You Green with Envy

Himalayan plants in Scotland? An ambitious Japanese garden in Quaker country? For some of the best and most beautiful private gardens that AD has ever published, anything is possible. In honor of the summer season, we rounded up 18 of our favorite such spaces from our 101-year-old archive. In our edit you’ll find the hidden escapes of world-famous talents and the works of legendary landscape architects. So sit back, relax, and scroll on: Because where nature’s bounty is concerned, the only rule just might be to expect the unexpected.
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of August 9

On Wednesday, communication planet Mercury enters analytical Virgo, one of its two home signs. After the inflated confidence of Mercury in Leo, Mercury in Virgo will give you the tools to see things exactly as they are, down to the last detail. There’s a surprising feeling of relief in encountering the world not as you’d like it to be but as it is. You don’t need your confidence boosted with platitudes or empty praise; you don’t need to persuade yourself that sadness and uncertainty don’t exist. The joy of clarity is quiet but real.
WildlifeNIH Director's Blog

Aug 18 Webinar: Finding Data for your Research Organism: Plants and RNA-Seq data

Join us on August 18, 2021 at 12PM eastern time for the second webinar on finding data for your non-model research organism. In this webinar, you will learn how to use NCBI’s web resources to get data for a plant species, the black cottonwood. You will see how to find, access, and analyze gene and sequence data from Datasets and other NCBI web resources, as well as sample metadata and gene expression RNA-Seq data from SRA and the SRA Run Selector. You will also see an example that highlights how to use and analyze these data in a typical workflow set up in a Jupyter notebook that uses the NCBI next-gen aligner Magic-BLAST to get relative gene expression levels across samples.
AnimalsPost-Star

Bob Henke column: Birds, smell and evolution

I have always had an extremely well developed sense of smell. I could tell when there was a fox going by outside the bedroom window on the way to the henhouse. I could tell which dog was coming into the dark bedroom and quite often what the person sitting next to me in lecture hall had for lunch.
Astronomykvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Saturn and its Rings

It’s hard to imagine not knowing about Saturn’s rings. The planet is iconic, and even those least interested in astronomy can still picture it. Yet, for thousands of years, we didn’t know. Early sky watchers saw Saturn with unaided eyes, looking like a rather bright star. The first person to...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: The conference that brought together Marie Curie and Albert Einstein

- - - The rarefied world of high-level physics conferences is usually inaccessible to scientific laypeople. Meetings are by invitation and conducted in jargon that few nonexperts understand. We learn in Jeffrey Orens's book "The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting That Changed the Course of Science" that such gatherings can be disappointing, no matter how brilliant the invitees are. The First Solvay Conference in Physics, in Brussels in October 1911, accomplished far less than its organizers envisioned, making Orens's subtitle something of a mystery.
Educationarkansastechnews.com

Royal Society of Chemistry Admits ATU’s Mebi

Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. Charles Mebi has been admitted to the Royal Society of Chemistry in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of the chemical sciences. Founded in 1841, the Royal Society of Chemistry is a professional organization based in the United Kingdom with more than 54,000...
WorldNature.com

Quantifying the dynamics of rocky intertidal sessile communities along the Pacific coast of Japan: implications for ecological resilience

Long-term patterns in trajectories of natural communities provide insights into ecological resilience, but their assessment requires long-term census data. We analyzed 16-year census data for intertidal communities from 30 rocky shores along Japan’s Pacific coast to assign community change to four possible trajectories (stable, reversible, abrupt, or linear) representing different aspects of ecological resilience, and to estimate multiple metrics of temporal invariability (species richness, species composition, and community abundance). We examined (1) how the prevalence of the four trajectories differs among regions, (2) how the features (model coefficients) of each trajectory vary among regions, and (3) how the temporal invariabilities differ among trajectories and regions. We found that the stable trajectory was the most common. Its features differed among regions, with a faster recovery to steady-state equilibrium in low-latitude regions. Furthermore, trajectories and temporal invariabilities both varied among regions, seemingly in association with the strength of ocean current fluctuations. Thus, the relationship between community temporal invariability and trajectory may be weak or absent, at least at the regional scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy