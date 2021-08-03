Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

3 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Tennessee; suspected gunman killed by police

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT13b_0bGIVl3u00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A gunman opened fire Tuesday morning at a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, injuring three of his co-workers before he was shot and killed by police, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. The three injured employees have since been hospitalized, with at least one listed in critical condition after the shooting, police said.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, police spokesman Don Aaron said the shooter was believed to be a day-shift employee. He was later identified as a 22-year-old who worked at the facility from late 2019 to early 2020, and then started working there again in June.

Officers saw him after the shooting carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine near the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road and demanded that he drop his weapon, Aaron said.

“He did not, but instead was directing the gun toward the officers,” Aaron said, prompting at least one police officer to open fire.

The gunman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We know a name,” Aaron said. “He was a day-shift employee. The overnight-shift was getting off, and he seemingly was reporting for work, but with him as he reported for work was this Glock semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, and for some reason he opened fire.”

Company officials credited security personnel at the facility for quickly containing the shooting.

“The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities,” SmileDirectClub officials said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Police continue to investigate.

“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle this matter because it involves a police shooting,” Aaron said. “Obviously, a very trying morning for the employees here -- they’re trying to make sense of what happened -- as well as our police officers. You know, you see active shooting calls around the country, you always hope and pray that those will not happen here. Well, one happened here this morning.”

SmileDirectClub is a Nashville-based oral care company known for creating clear aligners for straightening teeth. Antioch is about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Mnpd#Antioch Pk#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Twitter#Tbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

California man arrested three times in three days

GLENDALE, Calif. — A California man was taken into custody Wednesday for stealing a truck after walking out of jail and finding the vehicle parked out front with the keys in the ignition. It was his third arrest in as many days, investigators said. Glendale police said Kaelun Scharrer, 23,...
Illinois StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Illinois apartment fire: 5 children dead in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five children are dead after a fire broke out in an Illinois apartment, authorities said. According to KMOV and KTVI, the incident occurred early Friday near the intersection of 29th and State streets in East St. Louis. Firefighters arrived to find two children dead in a bedroom, authorities said. Three other children died after firefighters removed them from the home, KMOV reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

BERLIN — (AP) — Berlin police said on Friday they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn't live up to their “moral values.”. The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained Wednesday after investigators found what they believed to...
Tok, AKPosted by
WHIO Dayton

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

TOKYO — (AP) — A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was captured by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured. It said the suspect left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy