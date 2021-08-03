Leatherface - 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray [German Import]
Overview - Leatherface is the stylized, promising eighth installment to the beloved franchise, but sadly, the prequel falls short of being a memorable origin story to an iconic horror figure. Imported from Germany, Turbine Media Group brings the latest entry to 4K Ultra HD as an attractive SteelBook combo packaged with a highly satisfying video and an excellent pair of DTS-HD tracks. Along with a good selection of supplements, this collector's SteelBook edition offers a notable upgrade and makes for a Recommended addition to the library.ultrahd.highdefdigest.com
