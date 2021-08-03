Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles finishes with bronze: Key moments from Day 11 of the Olympic Games

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TOKYO) — Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2020 Summer Olympics#Abc News#U S Olympic#Team Usa#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has won gold in the men's marathon, finishing with a time of 2:08:38 for his fourth career Olympic medal. Kipchoge is one of the world's most successful distance runners. He holds the world record for the marathon and won the race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
NFLPosted by
E! News

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

Watch: Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return. Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the...
Sportsthecut.com

Simone Biles Wins Bronze!

A week after withdrawing from the team finals to prioritize her mental health, Simone Biles competed in the balance-beam finals, taking home a bronze medal for the U.S. “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal,” Biles said after Tuesday’s event, per the New York Times. “I was just going out there doing this for me.” China’s Guan Chenchen took home gold, while her teammate Tang Xijing won silver. Biles added, “To have one more opportunity to be at the Olympics meant the world to me.”
SportsYardbarker

Simone Biles takes bronze on balance beam in return at Tokyo Games

The 24-year-old gymnast was met with a standing ovation as she prepped for her routine, her first appearance since backing out events due to mental health reasons. She missed the all-around event as well as the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor. "It wasn't easy pulling out of all...
Sportsnews9.com

Simone Biles Wins Bronze In Balance Beam After Withdrawing From Other Tokyo Olympics Events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Return to Olympic Competition Won Her Beam Bronze — and a Golden Moment

After returning to the Tokyo Olympics following her mental health-driven withdrawal from most of the competitions she qualified for (the team final once she was done vaulting, the all-around final, and the three other event finals), Simone Biles came back in stride to the beam final on Aug. 3, finishing third. This seventh medal across two Games ties Shannon Miller's record for most Olympic medals in US women's artistic gymnastics. China's Guan Chenchen, who qualified through in the top spot and is capable of the highest beam difficulty in the world, received gold with a 14.633. Tang Xijing, also from China, earned silver with a score of 14.233.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy