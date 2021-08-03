Cancel
Watch These Dancers Take Manhattan with This Jubilant 'Moses Supposes' from Singin' in the Rain

Broadway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive, six, seven, eight! American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its latest video, “Moses Supposes” from the movie Singin’ In The Rain, performed by eight terrific tap dancers around New York City. Directed by Caleb Teicher with choreography by Gene Kelly as reimagined and directed by Teicher, ADM21 is sharing the video in honor of his July 27th birthday. The performers in the fun video include (in order of appearance) CK Edwards, Richard Yoder, Demi Remick, Naomi Funaki, Jabu Graybeal, Teicher, Eric Decaminada and Dexter Jones. "I split the work amongst different pairs who have long histories of dancing together, and you can feel the chemistry and the joy in their partnerships," Teicher said. Viewers are encouraged to donate to American Dance Machine. Twenty percent of all funds raised will be donated equally to The Actors Fund and the Black Theatre Coalition. Get a burst of dancer joy with the video below!

