Watch These Dancers Take Manhattan with This Jubilant 'Moses Supposes' from Singin' in the Rain

Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly star as a pair of baseball players who moonlight as vaudeville comedians in Take Me Out to the Ball Game. It’s late in the first decade of the 1900s when part-time vaudeville comedians Eddie O’Brien (Gene Kelly) and Dennis Ryan (Frank Sinatra) make the way to Florida to train for the upcoming season. When they’re not performing vaudeville, they are the shortstop and second baseman for the Chicago Wolves, respectively. A lot of humor comes shortly after their arrival when they don’t realize that K.C. Higgins (Esther Williams), their new owner, is a female. O’Brien just lets it loose upon trying to woo her as his next girl. From here on out, there’s a solid mix of comedy and humor. I absolutely love that Higgins coaches O’Brien into being a better batter. Like here’s this woman who knows more about hitting the ball than the shortstop does!