The eFootball coming this autumn is basically a demo

This is a demo for Kin's Chronicle, an RPG by flashdim. Delve into winding caverns, climb creepy towers, and find shortcuts in devious labyrinths. Sneak past traps and wandering enemies if you can, or dash right through and heal up later! Keep your eyes peeled, and find the gear and relics that will help you to solve the mystery of the broken world. Pummel baddies in classic Role-Playing Game style with tons of attacks and spells. Use combat Finesse abilities to slow your enemies down and create an opening for a massive meteor spell! But if they can't take the heat... Jealous of that special ability the Giant Carnivorous Plant used that nearly knocked everyone out? Convince him to join you, and use it on your enemies! There will be 70+ beasts, spirits, and mythological creatures you can collect and add to your team! Gather as many wanderers as you can to help your cause, each with their own levels and abilities. Final version includes:150+ Spells and skills 720+ Craftable weapons and arm.