Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

New clinical trial open for patients with a specific form of lung cancer

seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes up over 80% of lung cancers, is the single leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. NSCLC is typically diagnosed in patients over the age of 65. And according to the National Cancer Institute, non-small cell lung cancer is not as sensitive to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy as other forms of cancer.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Clinical Research#Bpt#Kras#Thoracic Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerstudyfinds.org

New treatment helps the immune system kill cancer cells

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom — Scientists at the University of Southampton have identified a potentially groundbreaking new treatment that may improve the human immune system’s ability to seek out and destroy cancer cells. The approach is quite strategic: By restricting a group of cells known to regulate and impede immune responses, the treatment frees up a bevy of other immune cells that then go on to attack tumors and cancer cells.
Cancerhealio.com

Perioperative LAMA/LABA inhaled therapy optimal for patients with lung cancer, COPD

Perioperative combination therapy using a long-acting muscarinic antagonist and long-acting beta agonist may be an optimal treatment for patients with lung cancer and COPD undergoing cancer for lung surgery, researchers reported. “Because the prognosis of patients with lung cancer complicated by COPD is reportedly poor, it is important to provide...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Dreicer on the Clinical Implications of the JAVELIN Bladder 100 Trial in Urothelial Cancer

Robert Dreicer, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Robert Dreicer, MD, deputy director, director of solid tumor oncology, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Virginia Cancer Center, discusses the clinical implications of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial (NCT02603432) in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.
CancerBoston Herald

Pancreatic cancer treatment: New drug combo shows promise, MIT researchers discover

A new drug combination is showing early potential for treating pancreatic cancer, according to MIT researchers who found that the therapy can quash pancreatic tumors in mice. The cancer that affects about 60,000 Americans every year is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. Pancreatic tumors often become resistant to some chemotherapies, but now a team of MIT researchers has developed an immunotherapy strategy that can eliminate pancreatic tumors in mice.
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer clinical trial participation at 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 outbreak

What The Study Did: Researchers examine the full one-year experience of cancer clinical trial enrollment after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Authors: Joseph M. Unger, Ph.D., M.S., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For...
CancerMedscape News

Many Pandemic-Driven Changes to Cancer Clinical Trials Should Remain

Many of the changes to cancer clinical trials forced through by the COVID-19 pandemic should remain, as they have made trials "more patient centered and efficient," according to a group of thought leaders in oncology. Among the potential improvements were more efficient study enrollment through secure electronic platforms, direct shipment...
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

TAMPA, Fla. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.
CancerPhramalive.com

Lung Cancer Drug Candidate Offers Patients Hope for Longer Life

Findings from the Phase III EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial, announced today by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, show that a combination regimen comprising PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo and platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic or locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study...
CancerUS News and World Report

How Did the Pandemic Affect Cancer Clinical Trials?

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic widely disrupted medical care across the United States, but a new study reports that clinical trials testing cancer treatments were able to carry on. Researchers found that U.S. cancer trials quickly responded to the pandemic in the early months, allowing the...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Ultimovacs Announces First Patient Enrolled In Phase II FOCUS Trial Of UV1 In Head-and-Neck Cancer

Study will assess the benefit of combining UV1 with standard of care pembrolizumab. OSLO, Norway, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in FOCUS, an investigator-led Phase II randomized clinical trial in head-and-neck cancer of the Company's telomerase cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.
CancerNature.com

Changes in expression of PD-L1 on peripheral T cells in patients with melanoma and lung cancer treated with PD-1 inhibitors

Advances in cancer immunology have increased the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in clinical practice, however not all patients respond, and treatment can have severe side-effects. Blood-based immunological biomarkers are an attractive method for predicting which patients will respond to therapy, however, reliable biomarkers for immune checkpoint blockade are lacking. This study aimed to identify patients before or early in treatment who would best respond to PD-1 inhibitors. We hypothesised that higher baseline PD-L1 and/or PD-1 on peripheral blood T cells could predict radiological response to PD-1 inhibitors. This pilot prospective cohort study assessed 26 patients with melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer, treated with pembrolizumab, nivolumab, or nivolumab/ipilimumab combined. Response was assessed by RECIST 1.1. Peripheral blood lymphocytes collected at baseline, after one cycle, 10 weeks and at discontinuation of therapy were analysed by flow cytometry. Patients with a higher proportion of PD-L1+ T cells at baseline had improved objective response to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, and patients with a lower proportion of regulatory T cells at baseline experienced more immune-related adverse events. These findings may prove useful to assist in clinical decision making. Further studies with larger cohorts are required to validate these findings.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

BeyondSpring stock more than triples after lung cancer treatment meets endpoints in Phase 3 trial

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. more than tripled -- up 242% -- on heavy volume in premarket trading Wednesday, after the New York-headquartered biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial of its lung cancer treatment met the primary and key secondary endpoints. The stock, which closed at a record low last week, was on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since April 2018. Trading volume spiked to 8.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 196,000 shares. The company said plinabulin met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival and met secondary endpoints, such as improving overall response rates, progression-free survival, 24- and 36-month overall survival rates and significant reduction in the incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia. Chief Medical Officer Ramon Mohanlal said the success of the study represents "proof-of-concept of plinabulin's immune-enhancing mechanism of action that is complimentary to that of checkpoint inhibitors, and which is the rationale for it to be combined as triple IO combinations in multiple tumor indications." The stock had dropped 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 11.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.8%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy